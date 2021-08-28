Cancel
Reds' Wade Miley: Blanks Marlins in 11th win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Miley (11-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing six hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory over the Marlins. He struck out five. It's the third time in his last five starts the veteran southpaw has delivered seven shutout innings, and he hasn't been stuck with a losing decision since May 19. Miley is putting together arguably the best season of his career at 34 years old, and he'll take a 2.74 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 112:46 K:BB through 144.2 innings into his next outing.

Wade Miley
