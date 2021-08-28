Cancel
Hutchinson, KS

Here’s the cheapest gas in Hutchinson Saturday

Posted by 
Hutchinson Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3XaM_0bfkaBja00

(HUTCHINSON, KS) According to Hutchinson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 126 W Ave A. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.97 at Conoco at 1515 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hutchinson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco

126 W Ave A, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

KGO

828 W 4Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.15

Murphy USA

1903 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.12

Yesway

428 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$--

Dillons

429 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.12

Yesway

1630 E 30Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson, KS
