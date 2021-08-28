Here’s the cheapest gas in Hutchinson Saturday
(HUTCHINSON, KS) According to Hutchinson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 126 W Ave A. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.97 at Conoco at 1515 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hutchinson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
