Here’s the cheapest gas in Hutchinson Saturday

(HUTCHINSON, KS) According to Hutchinson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 126 W Ave A. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.97 at Conoco at 1515 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hutchinson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 126 W Ave A, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

KGO 828 W 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Murphy USA 1903 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Yesway 428 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

Dillons 429 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.12

Yesway 1630 E 30Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.