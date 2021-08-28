Here’s the cheapest gas in Salina Saturday

(SALINA, KS) According to Salina gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2919 Market Pl. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.0 at 24/7 Travel Store at 671 Westport Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2919 Market Pl, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.17 $ --

Kwik Shop 305 W Schilling Rd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 2140 W Crawford St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Star 100 N Broadway Blvd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Cenex 821 N Broadway Blvd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 848 N Broadway Blvd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.