Pine Bluff, AR

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pine Bluff

Posted by 
Pine Bluff Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Fpn8_0bfka93N00

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Pine Bluff area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

Fast Mart at 100 N Walnut St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2901 S Hazel St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pine Bluff area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fast Mart

100 N Walnut St, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

5401 Dollarway Rd, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.13
$3.44
$--

Shell

200 University Dr, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

Brookshire's

2721 S Camden Rd, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

5601 S Olive St, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.01

Shell

101 N Blake St, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Pine Bluff, AR
