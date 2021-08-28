Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pine Bluff

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Pine Bluff area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

Fast Mart at 100 N Walnut St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2901 S Hazel St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pine Bluff area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fast Mart 100 N Walnut St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5401 Dollarway Rd, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.13 $ 3.44 $ --

Shell 200 University Dr, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Brookshire's 2721 S Camden Rd, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 5601 S Olive St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

Shell 101 N Blake St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.