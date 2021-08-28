Cancel
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach gas at $2.74 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Fort Walton Beach Post
 7 days ago
(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Walton Beach, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CEFCO at 91 Beal Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 180 Mary Esther Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CEFCO

91 Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.29
$2.98

Petro Express

245 Miracle Strip Pkwy Sw, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.79
$--

Sam's Club

740 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.19
$2.93

QV Gas

757 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.34
$--
$--

Murphy Express

910 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.35
$2.98

CEFCO

735 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.29
$2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Walton Beach Post

Fort Walton Beach, FL
ABOUT

With Fort Walton Beach Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

