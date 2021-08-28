Fort Walton Beach gas at $2.74 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Walton Beach, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CEFCO at 91 Beal Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 180 Mary Esther Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.29
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.19
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.34
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.35
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.29
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
