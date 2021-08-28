Fort Walton Beach gas at $2.74 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Walton Beach, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CEFCO at 91 Beal Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 180 Mary Esther Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CEFCO 91 Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.98

Petro Express 245 Miracle Strip Pkwy Sw, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Sam's Club 740 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.93

QV Gas 757 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 910 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 2.98

CEFCO 735 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.