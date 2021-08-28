Klamath Falls gas at $3.67 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Klamath Falls area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at AMA at 522 S 6Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.97 at Chevron at 5735 Altamont, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Klamath Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

AMA 522 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 3817 Us-97N, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.67 $ 4.09 $ 4.35 $ --

AMA 7255 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ --

Towne Pump 4315 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Ray's Market 4237 Greensprings Dr, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Sinclair 4449 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.