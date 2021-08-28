Klamath Falls gas at $3.67 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Klamath Falls area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at AMA at 522 S 6Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.97 at Chevron at 5735 Altamont, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Klamath Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
|card
card$3.67
$4.09
$4.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$3.91
$4.11
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
