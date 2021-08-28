Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls gas at $3.67 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Klamath Falls News Beat
Klamath Falls News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxpW4_0bfka7Hv00

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Klamath Falls area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at AMA at 522 S 6Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.97 at Chevron at 5735 Altamont, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Klamath Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

AMA

522 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

3817 Us-97N, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
card
card$3.67
$4.09
$4.35
$--

AMA

7255 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.91
$4.11
$--

Towne Pump

4315 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.59

Ray's Market

4237 Greensprings Dr, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69

Sinclair

4449 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls, OR
120
Followers
199
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Klamath Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Altamont, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy