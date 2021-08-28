Here’s the cheapest gas in Twin Falls Saturday

(TWIN FALLS, ID) According to Twin Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1662 Park View Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.96.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 731 Pole Line Rd, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ -- $ 4.06 $ --

Walmart 252 Cheney Dr W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 3.83

Smith's 1913 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.97 $ 4.12 $ --

Fred Meyer 705 Blue Lakes Blvd, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.97 $ 4.12 $ 3.86

Maverik 120 6Th Ave West, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ --

Maverik 8838 Blue Lakes Blvd. North, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.