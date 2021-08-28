Here’s the cheapest gas in Twin Falls Saturday
(TWIN FALLS, ID) According to Twin Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1662 Park View Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.96.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.87 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.73
$--
$4.06
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.09
$3.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$3.97
$4.12
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$3.97
$4.12
$3.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$3.92
$4.12
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$3.92
$4.12
$3.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
