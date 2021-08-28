Cancel
Twin Falls, ID

Here’s the cheapest gas in Twin Falls Saturday

Twin Falls Daily
 7 days ago
(TWIN FALLS, ID) According to Twin Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1662 Park View Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.96.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

731 Pole Line Rd, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.73
$--
$4.06
$--

Walmart

252 Cheney Dr W, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.09
$3.83

Smith's

1913 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$3.97
$4.12
$--

Fred Meyer

705 Blue Lakes Blvd, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$3.97
$4.12
$3.86

Maverik

120 6Th Ave West, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$3.92
$4.12
$--

Maverik

8838 Blue Lakes Blvd. North, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$3.92
$4.12
$3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

With Twin Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

