Save up to $0.47 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Princeton

(PRINCETON, NJ) Gas prices vary across in the Princeton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4100 Quakerbridge Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gulf at 271 Nassau St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Princeton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 4100 Quakerbridge Rd, Lawrence Township

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Valero 4217 Us-1 S, Monmouth Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.07 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.07

Sunoco 3703 Nj-27 S, Kendall Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.50 $ 3.58 $ --

Exxon 4150 Us-1 N, Monmouth Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Shell 1251 Us-206 N, Skillman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.31

Wawa 2936 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.