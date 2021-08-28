Cancel
Princeton, NJ

Save up to $0.47 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Princeton

Princeton News Beat
 7 days ago
(PRINCETON, NJ) Gas prices vary across in the Princeton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4100 Quakerbridge Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gulf at 271 Nassau St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Princeton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

4100 Quakerbridge Rd, Lawrence Township
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$3.59
$--

Valero

4217 Us-1 S, Monmouth Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.55
$3.75
$3.07
card
card$3.13
$3.65
$3.85
$3.07

Sunoco

3703 Nj-27 S, Kendall Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.50
$3.58
$--

Exxon

4150 Us-1 N, Monmouth Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.09

Shell

1251 Us-206 N, Skillman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.49
$3.79
$3.31

Wawa

2936 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.61
$3.81
$3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

