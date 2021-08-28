Here’s the cheapest gas in Grand Island Saturday

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) According to Grand Island gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 806 N Eddy St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Casey's at 806 N Eddy St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Island area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 806 N Eddy St, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 715 S Locust St, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1404 W 2Nd St, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Casey's 420 N Broadwell Ave, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1814 N Eddy St, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1420 S Locust St, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.