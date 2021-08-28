Here’s the cheapest gas in Grand Island Saturday
(GRAND ISLAND, NE) According to Grand Island gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 806 N Eddy St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Casey's at 806 N Eddy St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Island area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
