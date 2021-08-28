Here’s the cheapest gas in Lumberton Saturday

(LUMBERTON, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lumberton area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2985 E Elizabethtown Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.96 at BP at 3080 W 5Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2985 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 9793 Nc-41 N, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1750 E Elizabethtown Rd , Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Sun-Do 730 S Roberts Ave , Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2887 E Elizabethtown, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Go Gas 2605 W 5Th St, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.