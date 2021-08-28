Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, NC

Here’s the cheapest gas in Lumberton Saturday

Posted by 
Lumberton News Beat
Lumberton News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gArmi_0bfka3l100

(LUMBERTON, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lumberton area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2985 E Elizabethtown Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.96 at BP at 3080 W 5Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2985 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Sunoco

9793 Nc-41 N, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

1750 E Elizabethtown Rd , Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.19
$--
$--

Sun-Do

730 S Roberts Ave , Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2887 E Elizabethtown, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

Go Gas

2605 W 5Th St, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton, NC
164
Followers
196
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lumberton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lumberton, NC
Traffic
City
Lumberton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy