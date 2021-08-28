Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

Enid gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Enid Updates
Enid Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVLRS_0bfka2sI00

(ENID, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Enid, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mac's Mart at 431 E Broadway Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at VP Racing Fuels at 828 S 30Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mac's Mart

431 E Broadway Ave, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Luckey's Food Mart

801 E Broadway Ave, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

OK Store

602 W Maine St, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Oak Mart

524 N Van Buren St, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

221 S Garland Rd, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.19
$--

D&T Convenience

368 E Willow Rd , Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Enid Updates

Enid Updates

Enid, OK
101
Followers
206
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Enid Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid, OK
Traffic
City
Enid, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Mac S Mart#Vp Racing Fuels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy