Enid gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ENID, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Enid, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mac's Mart at 431 E Broadway Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at VP Racing Fuels at 828 S 30Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mac's Mart 431 E Broadway Ave, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Luckey's Food Mart 801 E Broadway Ave, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

OK Store 602 W Maine St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Oak Mart 524 N Van Buren St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 221 S Garland Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

D&T Convenience 368 E Willow Rd , Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.