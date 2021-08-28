Eagle Pass gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(EAGLE PASS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Eagle Pass, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 2135 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 3002 Us-57, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H-E-B 2135 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ 2.82

Murphy USA 490 S Bibb Ave, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.81

Exxon 2415 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Valero 2173 El Indio Hwy, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.41 $ 2.89

Stripes 2093 Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Stripes 2427 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.