Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Helena

(HELENA, MT) According to Helena gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2195 E Custer Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Safeway at 611 N Montana Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.23.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2195 E Custer Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Exxon 1202 Prospect Ave , Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.39

Conoco 2401 N Montana Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ --

Conoco 2900 N Montana Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.39

Exxon 3161 N Sanders St, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.39

Conoco 1822 E Custer Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.