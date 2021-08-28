Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur D'Alene gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAdOX_0bfkZzJf00

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Coeur D'Alene area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

A & D Mini Mart at 356 E Appleway Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2001 E Sherman Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.43 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

A & D Mini Mart

356 E Appleway Ave , Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.34
$--
$4.29
$3.34
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.44

Costco

355 E Neider Ave, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$3.59
$3.34

Walmart

500 W Honeysuckle Ave, Hayden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.47
$3.62
$3.35

Exxon

284 W Hayden Ave, Hayden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.34
$3.54
$3.64
$3.38
card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.74
$3.47

nomnom

1427 E Best Ave, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.37
$3.57
$3.61
$3.38
card
card$3.43
$3.63
$3.77
$3.44

Phillips 66

8841 N Commerce Dr, Hayden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.37
$--
$3.67
$3.35
card
card$3.47
$3.67
$3.77
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene, ID
118
Followers
206
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coeur D'Alene News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy