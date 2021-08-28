Coeur D'Alene gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Coeur D'Alene area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

A & D Mini Mart at 356 E Appleway Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2001 E Sherman Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.43 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

A & D Mini Mart 356 E Appleway Ave , Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.34 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Costco 355 E Neider Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.34

Walmart 500 W Honeysuckle Ave, Hayden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.47 $ 3.62 $ 3.35

Exxon 284 W Hayden Ave, Hayden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.64 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.74 $ 3.47

nomnom 1427 E Best Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.61 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.77 $ 3.44

Phillips 66 8841 N Commerce Dr, Hayden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ 3.77 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.