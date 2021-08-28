Greenwood gas at $2.71 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(GREENWOOD, SC) According to Greenwood gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sai Food Store at 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.93 at Shell at 3228 Us-25 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenwood area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.71
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
|card
card$2.81
$3.09
$3.19
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
