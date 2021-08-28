Cancel
Greenwood, SC

Greenwood gas at $2.71 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Greenwood Post
Greenwood Post
 7 days ago
(GREENWOOD, SC) According to Greenwood gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sai Food Store at 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.93 at Shell at 3228 Us-25 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenwood area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sai Food Store

623 Bypass Us-25 Ne, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.71
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
card
card$2.81
$3.09
$3.19
$3.09

One Stop

101 Sc-246 N, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

Pavan

1048 S Main St, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Quick Pantry

1030 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Little B's

3802 Old Laurens Greenwood Hwy, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Royal

2913 Us-25 S, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Greenwood Post

Greenwood Post

Greenwood, SC
ABOUT

With Greenwood Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

