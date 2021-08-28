Greenwood gas at $2.71 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GREENWOOD, SC) According to Greenwood gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sai Food Store at 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.93 at Shell at 3228 Us-25 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenwood area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sai Food Store 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.81 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

One Stop 101 Sc-246 N, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pavan 1048 S Main St, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quick Pantry 1030 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Little B's 3802 Old Laurens Greenwood Hwy, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Royal 2913 Us-25 S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.