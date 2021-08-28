Columbia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(COLUMBIA, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Columbia, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

Phillips 66 at 818 Hatcher Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 504 S James Campbell Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 818 Hatcher Ln, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

H & A Columbia Market 1606 Carmack Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fuels 401 N Garden Ave, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ --

Easy Stop 101 Santa Fe Pike, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.02 $ -- $ --

Marathon 400 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.