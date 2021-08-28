Columbia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(COLUMBIA, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Columbia, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.
Phillips 66 at 818 Hatcher Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 504 S James Campbell Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.02
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0