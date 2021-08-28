Titusville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Titusville, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cumberland Farms at 3669 South St. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.06 at Shell at 3465 Garden St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cumberland Farms 3669 South St, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ --

Cumberland Farms 3170 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.18

Murphy USA 3350 Columbia Blvd, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.07

Meru Food Store 1450 N Us-1, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 305 Country Club Dr, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Mobil 460 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.