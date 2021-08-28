Cancel
Titusville, FL

Titusville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

Titusville Today
Titusville Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtP9o_0bfkZwfU00

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Titusville, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cumberland Farms at 3669 South St. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.06 at Shell at 3465 Garden St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cumberland Farms

3669 South St, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.21
$3.51
$--

Cumberland Farms

3170 Cheney Hwy, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.56
$3.18

Murphy USA

3350 Columbia Blvd, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.21
$3.51
$3.07

Meru Food Store

1450 N Us-1, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

305 Country Club Dr, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.07
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.07

Mobil

460 Cheney Hwy, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.89
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

