Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesboro, GA

Save $0.18 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Statesboro

Posted by 
Statesboro Voice
Statesboro Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UmcR_0bfkZvml00

(STATESBORO, GA) According to Statesboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 12440 Us-301 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Murphy USA at 689 Brannen St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K

12440 Us-301 S, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.09
card
card$2.98
$3.26
$3.64
$3.09

Valero

656 Northside Dr W, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.16
$3.46
$2.89
card
card$2.97
$3.26
$3.56
$2.99

Sparker

799 Us-80 W, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.48
$2.99

Enmarket

1609 Fair Rd, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

349 Brampton Ave, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.50
$2.99

BP

10941 Us Highway 301 S, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro, GA
100
Followers
211
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesboro Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ga#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy