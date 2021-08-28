Save $0.18 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Statesboro
(STATESBORO, GA) According to Statesboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
Circle K at 12440 Us-301 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Murphy USA at 689 Brannen St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.09
|card
card$2.98
$3.26
$3.64
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.16
$3.46
$2.89
|card
card$2.97
$3.26
$3.56
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.48
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.50
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.49
$3.79
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
