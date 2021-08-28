Save $0.18 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Statesboro

(STATESBORO, GA) According to Statesboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 12440 Us-301 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Murphy USA at 689 Brannen St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 12440 Us-301 S, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.26 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Valero 656 Northside Dr W, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 2.99

Sparker 799 Us-80 W, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.99

Enmarket 1609 Fair Rd, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 349 Brampton Ave, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 2.99

BP 10941 Us Highway 301 S, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.