Auburn, AL

Auburn gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Auburn News Flash
Auburn News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pt70A_0bfkZuu200

(AUBURN, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Auburn, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1810 Shug Jordan Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Valero at 435 -A N Dean Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1810 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.87
$3.13
$2.83

Shell

2884 E University Dr, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$3.04
$3.44
$2.91

Sam's Club

2335 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$2.99
$2.78

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2047 E Univeristy Dr, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.93
$3.28
$2.78

QV

571 Webster Rd, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.25
$--
$--

Circle K

3902 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.98
$3.28
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Auburn, AL
