Auburn gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(AUBURN, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Auburn, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1810 Shug Jordan Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Valero at 435 -A N Dean Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1810 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.87 $ 3.13 $ 2.83

Shell 2884 E University Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.91

Sam's Club 2335 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.78

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2047 E Univeristy Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 2.78

QV 571 Webster Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.25 $ -- $ --

Circle K 3902 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.