Wausau, WI

Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Wausau

Wausau Today
 7 days ago
(WAUSAU, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wausau area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, The Store at 308 W Stewart Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 103 N 6Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wausau area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

The Store

308 W Stewart Ave, Wausau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.47
$2.99

Fast N' Fuel

407 N 3Rd Ave, Wausau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

320 W Thomas St, Wausau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--

Krist Oil

301 W Thomas St, Wausau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$3.06

BP

1205 Merrill Avenue, Wausau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.13
$3.53
$3.12

Fleet Farm

1811 Badger Ave, Wausau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

