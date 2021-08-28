This is the cheapest gas in Findlay right now
(FINDLAY, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Findlay area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 1220 Tiffin Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Marathon at 535 W Trenton Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Findlay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.97
$3.33
$3.68
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.20
$3.30
$3.24
|card
card$2.97
$3.23
$3.33
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.32
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.57
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
