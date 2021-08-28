Cancel
Findlay, OH

This is the cheapest gas in Findlay right now

Findlay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEQ1k_0bfkZs8a00

(FINDLAY, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Findlay area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 1220 Tiffin Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Marathon at 535 W Trenton Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Findlay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

1220 Tiffin Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.97
$3.33
$3.68
$3.25

S&G

1831 Fostoria Rd, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.24

Marathon

1790 E Melrose Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.20
$3.30
$3.24
card
card$2.97
$3.23
$3.33
$3.27

Marathon

464 E Sandusky St, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.32
$3.67
$--

Speedway

1415 S Main St, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.25

Casey's

1403 N Main St, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.57
$3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

