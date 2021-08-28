Where's the cheapest gas in Zanesville?

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Zanesville, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas.

Sheetz at 225 N Maysville Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 930 Blue Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.13.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 225 N Maysville Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 3.10

Speedway 111 Maysville Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.10

Sam's Club 3724 Northpointe Dr, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 3.02

Murphy USA 2856 Maysville Pike, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.10

BP 2830 Maysville Pike, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.10

Amoco 1311 Maysville Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.