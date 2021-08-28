Where's the cheapest gas in Zanesville?
(ZANESVILLE, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Zanesville, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas.
Sheetz at 225 N Maysville Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 930 Blue Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.13.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.98
$3.38
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.88
$3.18
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$2.99
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.91
$3.21
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.93
$--
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.19
$3.69
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
