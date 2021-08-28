Prescott gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Prescott area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3911 E Az-69. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.12 at Shell at 333 Grove Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Prescott area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3911 E Az-69, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 2.99

76 3179 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 3.29

Shepherd Express 620 S Montezuma, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Woody's 501 Copper Basin Rd , Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Thumb Butte Pit Stop 1451 W Gurley St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.11

76 1555 E Az-69, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.