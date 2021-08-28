Cancel
Prescott, AZ

Prescott gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Prescott News Watch
 7 days ago
(PRESCOTT, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Prescott area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3911 E Az-69. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.12 at Shell at 333 Grove Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Prescott area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

3911 E Az-69, Prescott
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.25
$2.99

76

3179 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$3.24
card
card$2.92
$3.12
$3.32
$3.29

Shepherd Express

620 S Montezuma, Prescott
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

Woody's

501 Copper Basin Rd , Prescott
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Thumb Butte Pit Stop

1451 W Gurley St, Prescott
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.11

76

1555 E Az-69, Prescott
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.26
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Prescott News Watch

With Prescott News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

