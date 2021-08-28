Prescott gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PRESCOTT, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Prescott area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3911 E Az-69. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.12 at Shell at 333 Grove Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Prescott area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.25
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$3.24
|card
card$2.92
$3.12
$3.32
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.26
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
