Here’s the cheapest gas in Stillwater Saturday

(STILLWATER, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Stillwater, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 115 N Perkins Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 321 W Hall Of Fame Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.73.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 115 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.69 $ 2.98 $ 2.77

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2417 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

OnCue Express 1402 S Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Kum & Go 1890 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.81 $ 3.01 $ 2.79

Food Pyramid Express 421 N Main St, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ --

Phillips 66 2101 E 6Th Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.89 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.