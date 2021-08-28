Save up to $0.08 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Williamsport
(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Williamsport, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
6th and High Mini Mart at 1037 High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.21 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1 W Southern Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Williamsport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.27 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.81
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.48
$3.78
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.53
$3.95
$3.52
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.53
$--
$3.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.49
$3.85
$3.52
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
