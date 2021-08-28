Save up to $0.08 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Williamsport

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Williamsport, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

6th and High Mini Mart at 1037 High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.21 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1 W Southern Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Williamsport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.27 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

6th and High Mini Mart 1037 High St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.81 $ --

76 1431 High St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ --

Shell 2308 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.95 $ 3.52

Kwik Fill 2601 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.93

Sunoco 3725 Lycoming Creek Rd, Cogan Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Weis Markets 1916 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.85 $ 3.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.