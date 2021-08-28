Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Save up to $0.08 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Williamsport

Williamsport News Watch
Williamsport News Watch
 7 days ago
(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Williamsport, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

6th and High Mini Mart at 1037 High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.21 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1 W Southern Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Williamsport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.27 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

6th and High Mini Mart

1037 High St, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.81
$--

76

1431 High St, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.48
$3.78
$--

Shell

2308 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.53
$3.95
$3.52

Kwik Fill

2601 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.53
$--
$3.93

Sunoco

3725 Lycoming Creek Rd, Cogan Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$3.49

Weis Markets

1916 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.49
$3.85
$3.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Williamsport, PA
ABOUT

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

