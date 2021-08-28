Cancel
Delano, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Delano right now

Posted by 
Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLUjK_0bfkZnyB00

(DELANO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Delano area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1748 Ca-99, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Delano area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip

805 Garces Hwy, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

Fastrip

1123 Cecil Ave, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

Fastrip

466 Cecil Ave, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--

ARCO

1612 Ellington St, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$--

Shell

1748 Ca-99, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.14
$4.24
$4.34
$4.14
card
card$4.79
$4.34
$4.44
$4.19

Chevron

906 Fremont St, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$--
card
card$--
$4.39
$4.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Delano Daily

Delano Daily

Delano, CA
With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

