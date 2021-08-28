This is the cheapest gas in Delano right now
(DELANO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Delano area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1748 Ca-99, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Delano area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.25 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.14
$4.24
$4.34
$4.14
|card
card$4.79
$4.34
$4.44
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|card
card$--
$4.39
$4.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
