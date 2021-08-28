Here’s the cheapest gas in Leesburg Saturday

(LEESBURG, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Leesburg area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 260 Heald Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 2101 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Leesburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 260 Heald Way, The Villages

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1801 Mlk Blvd, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.07 card card $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.07

Marathon 1404 Citrus Blvd, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.07

Mobil 225 North Blvd E, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 2.97

BP 1300 N 14Th St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 3.58 $ 3.07 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ 3.12

7-Eleven 260 Colony Blvd, The Villages

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.