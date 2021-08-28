Cancel
Leesburg, FL

Here’s the cheapest gas in Leesburg Saturday

Leesburg Post
Leesburg Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hH63n_0bfkZm5S00

(LEESBURG, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Leesburg area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 260 Heald Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 2101 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Leesburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

260 Heald Way, The Villages
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99

Murphy USA

1801 Mlk Blvd, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$3.11
$3.41
$3.07
card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.41
$3.07

Marathon

1404 Citrus Blvd, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.37
$3.67
$3.07

Mobil

225 North Blvd E, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.23
$3.53
$2.97

BP

1300 N 14Th St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.88
$3.23
$3.58
$3.07
card
card$2.93
$3.28
$3.63
$3.12

7-Eleven

260 Colony Blvd, The Villages
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.34
$3.64
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Leesburg Post

Leesburg Post

Leesburg, FL
With Leesburg Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

