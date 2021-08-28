Here’s the cheapest gas in Leesburg Saturday
(LEESBURG, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Leesburg area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.
Walmart Neighborhood Market at 260 Heald Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 2101 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Leesburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$3.11
$3.41
$3.07
|card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.41
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.37
$3.67
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.23
$3.53
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.88
$3.23
$3.58
$3.07
|card
card$2.93
$3.28
$3.63
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.34
$3.64
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
