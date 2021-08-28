Save $0.38 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lake Havasu City
(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Lake Havasu City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.
Terrible Herbst at 60 Lake Havasu Ave N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 121 Lake Havasu Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake Havasu City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.25 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.06
$3.24
$--
$3.34
|card
card$3.11
$3.29
$3.47
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.27
$3.47
$3.15
|card
card$3.13
$3.33
$--
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.54
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.43
$3.71
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
