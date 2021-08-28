Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Save $0.38 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lake Havasu City

Posted by 
Lake Havasu City Post
Lake Havasu City Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bfkZlCj00

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Lake Havasu City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

Terrible Herbst at 60 Lake Havasu Ave N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 121 Lake Havasu Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake Havasu City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Terrible Herbst

60 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.06
$3.24
$--
$3.34
card
card$3.11
$3.29
$3.47
$3.39

ARCO

311 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.27
$3.47
$3.15
card
card$3.13
$3.33
$--
$3.21

Smith's

80 Acoma Blvd N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.54
$3.25

Maverik

2197 Mcculloch, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19

Zip

54 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19

Circle K

1731 Industrial Blvd, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.43
$3.71
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City, AZ
166
Followers
198
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Havasu City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Havasu#Gas Prices#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy