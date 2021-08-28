Cancel
Plymouth, MA

Plymouth gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.52 per gallon

Plymouth News Alert
 7 days ago
(PLYMOUTH, MA) Depending on where you fill up in Plymouth, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 105 Shops At 5 Way was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 164 South St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.07.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's

105 Shops At 5 Way, Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.17
$--

Canaan Fuels

86 Sandwich St , Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.41
$3.51
$2.99

Alltown Fresh

22 Long Pond Rd, Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.65
$--

Sam’s Gas

127 Tremont St, Duxbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$3.05

Speedway

105 Samoset St, Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.28
$3.48
$--

Stop & Shop

127 Samoset St, Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.23
$3.43
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Plymouth News Alert

With Plymouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

