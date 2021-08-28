Plymouth gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.52 per gallon

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Depending on where you fill up in Plymouth, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 105 Shops At 5 Way was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 164 South St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.07.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's 105 Shops At 5 Way, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.17 $ --

Canaan Fuels 86 Sandwich St , Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.41 $ 3.51 $ 2.99

Alltown Fresh 22 Long Pond Rd, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Sam’s Gas 127 Tremont St, Duxbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.05

Speedway 105 Samoset St, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ --

Stop & Shop 127 Samoset St, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.