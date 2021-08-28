Roswell gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ROSWELL, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Roswell area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4400 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 917 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roswell area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4400 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Murphy Express 3624 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.93

United Express 1140 S Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

Diamond Shamrock 225 S Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Stripes 611 S Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shamrock 811 W 2Nd St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.