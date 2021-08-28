Roswell gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(ROSWELL, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Roswell area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4400 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 917 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roswell area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
