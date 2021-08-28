Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, NM

Roswell gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Roswell Today
Roswell Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bfkZjRH00

(ROSWELL, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Roswell area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4400 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 917 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roswell area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

4400 N Main St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.73

Murphy Express

3624 N Main St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$2.93

United Express

1140 S Main St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--

Diamond Shamrock

225 S Main St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99

Stripes

611 S Main St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99

Shamrock

811 W 2Nd St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Roswell Today

Roswell Today

Roswell, NM
168
Followers
188
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roswell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy