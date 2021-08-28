Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake City, FL

Save $0.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lake City

Posted by 
Lake City Journal
Lake City Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsH0x_0bfkZiYY00

(LAKE CITY, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Lake City, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 916 W Duval St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 3221 W Us-90, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

916 W Duval St, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.13
$3.51
$3.10

Inland

2398 Se Baya Dr, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.21
$3.41
$3.15

Circle K

143 Nw Centurion Ct, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.21
$3.30
$3.15

CITGO

2044 Us-441, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Murphy USA

2659 W Us-90, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.42
$3.10

Inland

2314 Sw Fl-247, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake City Journal

Lake City Journal

Lake City, FL
136
Followers
193
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Lake City, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City One#W Duval St#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy