Save $0.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lake City

(LAKE CITY, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Lake City, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 916 W Duval St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 3221 W Us-90, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 916 W Duval St, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.13 $ 3.51 $ 3.10

Inland 2398 Se Baya Dr, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 3.15

Circle K 143 Nw Centurion Ct, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.21 $ 3.30 $ 3.15

CITGO 2044 Us-441, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Murphy USA 2659 W Us-90, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 3.10

Inland 2314 Sw Fl-247, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.