Paducah, KY

Paducah gas at $2.6 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 7 days ago
(PADUCAH, KY) According to Paducah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Superway at 649 N 8Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 2730 John L Puryear Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Superway

649 N 8Th St, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$--
$--
$2.69

Marathon

2946 Old Mayfield Rd, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$--
$--

Sam's Club

James Sanders Blvd, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$3.11
$--

Marathon

2600 H C Mathis Dr, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.07
$3.30
$3.09

Exxon

2300 N 8Th St, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--

Kroger

3141 Park Ave, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.00
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Paducah News Watch

Paducah News Watch

Paducah, KY
With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

