Paducah gas at $2.6 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PADUCAH, KY) According to Paducah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Superway at 649 N 8Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 2730 John L Puryear Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Superway 649 N 8Th St, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Marathon 2946 Old Mayfield Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ -- $ --

Sam's Club James Sanders Blvd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.11 $ --

Marathon 2600 H C Mathis Dr, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.07 $ 3.30 $ 3.09

Exxon 2300 N 8Th St, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 3141 Park Ave, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.00 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.