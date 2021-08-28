Cancel
Farmington, NM

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Farmington

Farmington Voice
 7 days ago
(FARMINGTON, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Farmington area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4500 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 2707 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.27 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

4500 E Main St, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.59
$--

Speedway

507 E Broadway, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Farmington, NM
With Farmington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

