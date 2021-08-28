Gas savings: The cheapest station in Farmington

(FARMINGTON, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Farmington area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4500 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 2707 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.27 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4500 E Main St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Speedway 507 E Broadway, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.