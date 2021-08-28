Danville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(DANVILLE, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Danville, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 215 Piedmont Pl was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Quick-N-Plenty at 395 Mount Cross Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 215 Piedmont Pl, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.98 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 261 Nor-Dan Dr, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.30 $ 2.77

Valero 642 Worsham St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pure 1371 Piney Forest Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Daytona 3760 Us-29 Bus N , Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ -- $ --

Quality Plus 1090 Franklin Tpke, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.