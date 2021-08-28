Cancel
Danville, VA

Danville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 7 days ago
(DANVILLE, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Danville, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 215 Piedmont Pl was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Quick-N-Plenty at 395 Mount Cross Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

215 Piedmont Pl, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$2.98
$2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market

261 Nor-Dan Dr, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.30
$2.77

Valero

642 Worsham St, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Pure

1371 Piney Forest Rd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Daytona

3760 Us-29 Bus N , Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.00
$--
$--

Quality Plus

1090 Franklin Tpke, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Danville, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
