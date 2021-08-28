Where's the cheapest gas in Vineland?
(VINELAND, NJ) According to Vineland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at USA Gas at 402 W Landis Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.02 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Gulf at 469 S Delsea Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Vineland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.33
$3.43
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.41
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|card
card$3.15
$3.47
$3.77
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.45
$--
$3.27
|card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.69
$3.27
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
