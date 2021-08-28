Cancel
Vineland, NJ

Where's the cheapest gas in Vineland?

Posted by 
Vineland News Flash
Vineland News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbpSS_0bfkZe1e00

(VINELAND, NJ) According to Vineland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at USA Gas at 402 W Landis Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.02 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Gulf at 469 S Delsea Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Vineland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

USA Gas

402 W Landis Ave, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.33
$3.43
$3.29

BJ's

3849 S Delsea Dr, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.41
$--

Shell

301 W Landis Ave, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.39
$3.69
$--
card
card$3.15
$3.47
$3.77
$--

U.S. Petroleum

3470 S Delsea Dr, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.59
$--

U S Petroleum

1422 W Landis Ave, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.59
$3.19

USA Gas

3970N Delsea Dr, Newfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.45
$--
$3.27
card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.69
$3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Vineland News Flash

Vineland News Flash

Vineland, NJ
88
Followers
205
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Vineland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

