Where's the cheapest gas in Vineland?

(VINELAND, NJ) According to Vineland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at USA Gas at 402 W Landis Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.02 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Gulf at 469 S Delsea Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Vineland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

USA Gas 402 W Landis Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.33 $ 3.43 $ 3.29

BJ's 3849 S Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.41 $ --

Shell 301 W Landis Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ --

U.S. Petroleum 3470 S Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

U S Petroleum 1422 W Landis Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

USA Gas 3970N Delsea Dr, Newfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.27 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.69 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.