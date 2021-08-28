Alexandria gas at $2.55 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(ALEXANDRIA, LA) According to Alexandria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2750 La-28 E . Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Fonz Quik Stop at 614 Fulton , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alexandria area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.75
$3.05
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.90
$3.30
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$3.00
$3.30
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.90
$3.30
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.80
$--
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$--
$2.96
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
