Alexandria gas at $2.55 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) According to Alexandria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2750 La-28 E . Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Fonz Quik Stop at 614 Fulton , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alexandria area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2750 La-28 E , Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ --

Shell 2888 La-28, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.90 $ 3.30 $ --

Super 1 Foods 2951 Cottingham Expy, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ --

Shell 3432 Monroe Hwy, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.90 $ 3.30 $ 2.91

Murphy USA 3634 Monroe Hwy, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.80 $ -- $ 2.91

Sam's Club 3805 N Blvd, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.96 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.