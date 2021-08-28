Bozeman gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BOZEMAN, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bozeman area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

Costco at 2505 Catron St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1210 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.26.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2505 Catron St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Conoco 803 E Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Loaf 'N Jug 1910 W Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

Holiday 1951 Durston Rd, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.33

Exxon 1420 N 7Th Ave, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Smith's 1400 N 19Th Ave, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.