Manhattan, KS

Manhattan gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

Manhattan Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t54kY_0bfkZbNT00

(MANHATTAN, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Manhattan, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 1131 Bluemont Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1131 Bluemont Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

1131 Bluemont Ave, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.79
$--

Kwik Shop

1337 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Hy-Vee

206 Leavenworth St, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99

Shell

410 Fort Riley Blvd, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.76
$3.09

Dillons

130 Sarber Ln, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.29
$--

Cenex

1816 Claflin Rd, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan, KS
ABOUT

With Manhattan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

