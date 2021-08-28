Manhattan gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon
(MANHATTAN, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Manhattan, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
Shell at 1131 Bluemont Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1131 Bluemont Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.76
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0