Manhattan gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(MANHATTAN, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Manhattan, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 1131 Bluemont Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1131 Bluemont Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1131 Bluemont Ave, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.79 $ --

Kwik Shop 1337 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hy-Vee 206 Leavenworth St, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Shell 410 Fort Riley Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.76 $ 3.09

Dillons 130 Sarber Ln, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ --

Cenex 1816 Claflin Rd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.