Griffin gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GRIFFIN, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Griffin, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 2995 Us-41 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 401 W Taylor St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 2995 Us-41, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

Kroger 1524 Ga-16 W, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 2.90

Exxon 3420 Jackson Rd, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ --

RaceTrac 1638 Highway 41, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 133 E Taylor St, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

Liberty 701 West Taylor , Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.