Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griffin, GA

Griffin gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Atvni_0bfkZaUk00

(GRIFFIN, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Griffin, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 2995 Us-41 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 401 W Taylor St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

2995 Us-41, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.99
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.09

Kroger

1524 Ga-16 W, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.15
$3.40
$2.90

Exxon

3420 Jackson Rd, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.74
$--

RaceTrac

1638 Highway 41, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

Valero

133 E Taylor St, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--

Liberty

701 West Taylor , Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Griffin Post

Griffin Post

Griffin, GA
137
Followers
207
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Griffin, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Ga#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy