La Crosse, WI

Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in La Crosse

La Crosse News Beat
 7 days ago
(LA CROSSE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in La Crosse, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Woodman's at 9515 Wi-16. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Kwik Trip at 506 Cass St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater La Crosse area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Woodman's

9515 Wi-16, Onalaska
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Mobil

1823 Jackson St, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.14

CITGO

1914 State Rd, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Kwik Trip

2002 Kwik Trip Way, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.84
$3.11

Kwik Trip

1276 Crossing Meadows Dr, Onalaska
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.84
$--

Tobacco Outlet Plus

3525 Wi-157, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.84
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

