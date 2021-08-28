Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in La Crosse
(LA CROSSE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in La Crosse, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Woodman's at 9515 Wi-16. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Kwik Trip at 506 Cass St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater La Crosse area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.84
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.84
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.84
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
