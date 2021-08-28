Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in La Crosse

(LA CROSSE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in La Crosse, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Woodman's at 9515 Wi-16. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Kwik Trip at 506 Cass St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater La Crosse area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Woodman's 9515 Wi-16, Onalaska

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Mobil 1823 Jackson St, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.14

CITGO 1914 State Rd, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Kwik Trip 2002 Kwik Trip Way, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.11

Kwik Trip 1276 Crossing Meadows Dr, Onalaska

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.84 $ --

Tobacco Outlet Plus 3525 Wi-157, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.84 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.