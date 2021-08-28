Cancel
Brunswick, GA

This is the cheapest gas in Brunswick right now

Posted by 
Brunswick News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLd6I_0bfkZYgA00

(BRUNSWICK, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brunswick area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 10100 Canal Crossing was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 5264 New Jesup Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

10100 Canal Crossing, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$3.09
$2.99

Marathon

310 Old Jesup Rd, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

2766 Us-17 S, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.22
$3.52
$3.28
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.52
$3.33

Flying J

2990 Us-17 S , Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$2.87
$3.21
$3.62
$--

El Cheapo

2002 S Commercial Dr, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.14
$3.64
$2.99

BP

3001 Altama Ave, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Brunswick, GA
With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

