This is the cheapest gas in Brunswick right now

(BRUNSWICK, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brunswick area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 10100 Canal Crossing was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 5264 New Jesup Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 10100 Canal Crossing, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.99

Marathon 310 Old Jesup Rd, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 2766 Us-17 S, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.52 $ 3.33

Flying J 2990 Us-17 S , Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.21 $ 3.62 $ --

El Cheapo 2002 S Commercial Dr, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.14 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

BP 3001 Altama Ave, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.