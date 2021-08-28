Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottstown, PA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pottstown

Posted by 
Pottstown Daily
Pottstown Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bfkZXnR00

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Pottstown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

Costco at 14 W Lightcap Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 381 W High St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.24.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

14 W Lightcap Rd, Sanatoga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.39
$--

Smart Mart

63 W High St, Pottstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.21
$3.25
$3.35
$3.53
card
card$3.22
$3.29
$3.45
$3.53

Sunoco

1453 South Hanover , Pottstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.36
$3.47
$3.48

Gulf

308 Manatawny St, Pottstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.72
$--

Giant

205 Upland Square Dr, Pottstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.72
$--

US Gas

2177 E High St, Sanatoga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pottstown Daily

Pottstown Daily

Pottstown, PA
60
Followers
203
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pottstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy