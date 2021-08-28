Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pottstown

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Pottstown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

Costco at 14 W Lightcap Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 381 W High St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.24.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 14 W Lightcap Rd, Sanatoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Smart Mart 63 W High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.53 card card $ 3.22 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.53

Sunoco 1453 South Hanover , Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.36 $ 3.47 $ 3.48

Gulf 308 Manatawny St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ --

Giant 205 Upland Square Dr, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ --

US Gas 2177 E High St, Sanatoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.