Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lufkin

(LUFKIN, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lufkin area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.

Love's Travel Stop at 5614 Us-59 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 708 Southwood Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 5614 Us-59 N, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 2.98 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 3.03

Pilot 1914 E Denman Ave, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 3.17 $ 3.50 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.76 $ 3.17 $ 3.50 $ 3.05

Love's Travel Stop 1003 S Medford Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 2.98 card card $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 3.03

Valero 2909 E Denman Ave, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.89

Exxon 4110 S 1St St, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 2215 E Denman Ave, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.