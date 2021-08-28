Cancel
Cookeville, TN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cookeville

Cookeville Daily
 7 days ago
(COOKEVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cookeville area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1177 Sams St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 340 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

1177 Sams St, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$2.84
$--

Super Gas

660 N Willow Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.71
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1040 S Willow Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.39
$3.79
$3.31

Phillips 66

1875 N Dixie Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Jackson Mart

215 West Jackson St, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$--

Murphy USA

780 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.05
$3.25
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

