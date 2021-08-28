Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cookeville

(COOKEVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cookeville area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1177 Sams St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 340 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1177 Sams St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 2.84 $ --

Super Gas 660 N Willow Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1040 S Willow Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.31

Phillips 66 1875 N Dixie Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Jackson Mart 215 West Jackson St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ --

Murphy USA 780 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.