Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cookeville
(COOKEVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cookeville area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1177 Sams St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 340 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$2.84
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.71
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.39
$3.79
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.05
$3.25
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0