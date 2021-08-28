Where's the cheapest gas in Florence?

(FLORENCE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Florence area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

Hi-Tech Fuels at 100 River Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheffield Tobacco & Deli at 100 W 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Hi-Tech Fuels 100 River Rd, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Victory Fuels 1300 Woodward Ave Muscle Shoals Al35661, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ --

CITGO 1207 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fuel City 2526 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Hi-Tech 503 Us-43, Tuscumbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 3001 Florence Blvd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.