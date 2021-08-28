Cancel
Florence, AL

Where's the cheapest gas in Florence?

Florence Dispatch
Florence Dispatch
 7 days ago
(FLORENCE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Florence area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

Hi-Tech Fuels at 100 River Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheffield Tobacco & Deli at 100 W 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Hi-Tech Fuels

100 River Rd, Muscle Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Victory Fuels

1300 Woodward Ave Muscle Shoals Al35661, Muscle Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.39
$--

CITGO

1207 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Fuel City

2526 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

Hi-Tech

503 Us-43, Tuscumbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

3001 Florence Blvd, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.00
$3.30
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

