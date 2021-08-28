Here’s the cheapest gas in Portland Saturday

(PORTLAND, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Portland area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BJ's at 513 -515 Warren Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.21 at Cumberland Farms at 512 Woodford St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.08.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's 513 -515 Warren Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.10 $ --

Sam's Club 440 Payne Rd, Scarborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.12 $ --

Sunoco 1185 Forest Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.07 $ 3.13 $ 3.05

Atlantic Farms 460 Warren Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ 3.07

Mobil 697 Main St, South Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Irving 65 Gray Rd, Falmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.