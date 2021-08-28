Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Here’s the cheapest gas in Portland Saturday

Posted by 
Portland Post
Portland Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRqFf_0bfkZTGX00

(PORTLAND, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Portland area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BJ's at 513 -515 Warren Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.21 at Cumberland Farms at 512 Woodford St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.08.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's

513 -515 Warren Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.10
$--

Sam's Club

440 Payne Rd, Scarborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.12
$--

Sunoco

1185 Forest Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.07
$3.13
$3.05

Atlantic Farms

460 Warren Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.07
$3.17
$3.07

Mobil

697 Main St, South Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.43
$3.73
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Irving

65 Gray Rd, Falmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Post

Portland Post

Portland, ME
35
Followers
211
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Traffic
Local
Maine Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cumberland Farms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy