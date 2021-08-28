Where's the cheapest gas in East Lansing?
(EAST LANSING, MI) Depending on where you fill up in East Lansing, you could be saving up to $0.59 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 1000 E Mt Hope Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.34 at Marathon at 3495 Okemos Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater East Lansing area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
