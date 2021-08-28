Cancel
East Lansing, MI

Where's the cheapest gas in East Lansing?

East Lansing Today
 7 days ago
(EAST LANSING, MI) Depending on where you fill up in East Lansing, you could be saving up to $0.59 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 1000 E Mt Hope Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.34 at Marathon at 3495 Okemos Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater East Lansing area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

1000 E Mt Hope Ave, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.15

Speedway

3625 S Cedar St, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$3.35

Marathon

4600 S Cedar St, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$--

Speedway

6041 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$3.35

CITGO

500 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.45
$--

Kroger

921 W Holmes Rd, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

East Lansing Today

With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

