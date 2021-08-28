Where's the cheapest gas in East Lansing?

(EAST LANSING, MI) Depending on where you fill up in East Lansing, you could be saving up to $0.59 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 1000 E Mt Hope Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.34 at Marathon at 3495 Okemos Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater East Lansing area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 1000 E Mt Hope Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.15

Speedway 3625 S Cedar St, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.35

Marathon 4600 S Cedar St, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ --

Speedway 6041 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.35

CITGO 500 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

Kroger 921 W Holmes Rd, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.