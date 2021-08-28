Cancel
Fairbanks, AK

Where's the cheapest gas in Fairbanks?

Fairbanks Bulletin
Fairbanks Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bfkZRV500

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Depending on where you fill up in Fairbanks, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 48 College Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 101 Noble St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.74.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

48 College Rd, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.89
$--

Safeway

30 College Rd, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39

AAFES

4058 Gaffney Rd, Fort Wainwright
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.45

Tesoro

99 College Rd, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.45

Fred Meyer

930 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39

Holiday

575 Johansen Expressway, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.29
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Fairbanks, AK
