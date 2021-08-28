Where's the cheapest gas in Fairbanks?

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Depending on where you fill up in Fairbanks, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 48 College Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 101 Noble St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.74.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 48 College Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Safeway 30 College Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.39

AAFES 4058 Gaffney Rd, Fort Wainwright

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.45

Tesoro 99 College Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.45

Fred Meyer 930 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.39

Holiday 575 Johansen Expressway, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.