Logan gas at $3.73 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LOGAN, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Logan, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 145 W Cache Valley Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Thomas Petroleum at 1070 W 200 N , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.92.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.83.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 145 W Cache Valley Blvd, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ -- $ 4.03 $ --

Maverik 304 S Main Street, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ 4.22 $ 3.75

Maverik 303 S. Main Street, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ 4.22 $ 3.75

Maverik 1033 W 200 N, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ 4.22 $ 3.65

Chevron 904 S Main St, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.99 $ 4.14 $ 3.75

Maverik 790 E 1400 N, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ 4.22 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.