Logan, UT

Logan gas at $3.73 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Logan Daily
Logan Daily
 7 days ago
(LOGAN, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Logan, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 145 W Cache Valley Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Thomas Petroleum at 1070 W 200 N , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.92.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.83.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

145 W Cache Valley Blvd, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.73
$--
$4.03
$--

Maverik

304 S Main Street, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$4.02
$4.22
$3.75

Maverik

303 S. Main Street, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$4.02
$4.22
$3.75

Maverik

1033 W 200 N, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$4.02
$4.22
$3.65

Chevron

904 S Main St, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$3.99
$4.14
$3.75

Maverik

790 E 1400 N, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$4.02
$4.22
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Logan Daily

Logan Daily

Logan, UT
ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

