Gas savings: The cheapest station in State College
(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Depending on where you fill up in State College, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 106 N Atherton St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.23 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.14
$3.45
$3.75
$--
|card
card$3.24
$3.55
$3.85
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
