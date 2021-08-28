Gas savings: The cheapest station in State College

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Depending on where you fill up in State College, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 106 N Atherton St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 381 Benner Pike, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.46

Shell 103 Water St, Pine Grove Mills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Uni-Mart 1200 S Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ -- card card $ 3.24 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.